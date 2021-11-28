WATCH: Jaylen Waddle does hilarious ‘waddle’ celebration after scoring touchdown

Former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has had a slow start to his NFL career. A rookie on the Miami Dolphins, the team that drafted him No. 6 overall in the 2021 draft, Waddle has struggled to find consistency on an offense that has struggled mightily.

In today’s contest against the Carolina Panthers, Waddle eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the first time in his young career. However, people are focusing on his hilarious touchdown celebration.

Waddle waddles after catching a bullet of a pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow other former Alabama players in the NFL.

