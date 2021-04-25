WATCH: Jaylen Brown scores 20 points, 8 rebounds vs. Hornets (4/25)

Though there were not a whole lot of positives to point to in the Boston Celtics’ 125 – 104 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on the afternoon of Sunday, April 25, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown’s play was certainly among them.

The Georgian had an inefficient shooting night in general, going 8-of-22 from the floor overall and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, but still managed to put up 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and as many steals in 35 minutes of game time. Brown also turned the ball over three times while having only one personal foul against the Hornets.

“They came out smacked us in the mouth and we never recovered,” explained the Cal-Berkeley product after the game, rightfully crediting Charlotte for their connected play that ultimately defeated the Celtics despite the efforts of Brown.

Watch the video embedded above produced by Bllen to see the Maritta native’s play for yourself.

