Watch Jaylen Brown nearly posterize Jarrett Allen with insane dunk at Team USA camp

Jarrett Allen nearly found himself on a Jaylen Brown poster on Wednesday.

During Team USA practice, Brown almost pulled off a thunderous dunk at the Nets center's expense.

Watch below:

An ambitious attempt by Jaylen Brown 😬 pic.twitter.com/091j1D6O5k — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 7, 2019

Here's another angle:

Jaylen Brown nearly ended him 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/EGJOubu671 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 7, 2019

Allen wouldn't have been the first victim of Brown's, and he certainly wouldn't have been the last. The 22-year-old showed off his posterizing ability during Game 3 of this year's Eastern Conference Semifinals when he dunked on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown is joined by Celtics teammates Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart at Team USA training camp. Smart was the missing member of "Team Shamrock" on Wednesday, however, as he was held out of practice with left calf tightness.

