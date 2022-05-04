WATCH: Jaylen Brown’s nasty ankle-breaker drops Grayson Allen
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Milwaukee BucksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jaylen BrownLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Jaylen Brown was positively cooking in Game 2 of the Boston Celtics’ second-round tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 25 points alone in the first half and was an efficient 11-18 from the field. After a forgettable Game 1, Brown was the tail that wagged the dog for the Celtics on Tuesday.
At 6’6″ and 220 lbs, Brown is built more like a traditional small forward or wing, especially with his 7’0″ wingspan. That said, he’s got himself a neat little bag of tricks when it comes to breaking down a defender. Just ask Grayson Allen. Late in the first quarter, Jaylen sized up the former Duke Blue Devil, with the action starting almost at the logo.
Six dribbles later Allen was on his rear and Brown pulled up for an easy two points. In case you missed it, check out Jaylen Brown’s ankle-snatching move here:
This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!
Related
Kendrick Perkins is calling the Bucks-Celtics series for Boston in 7 games after Milwaukee's Game 1 win
Celtics' Brown downplays hamstring concerns for flat Game 1 performance vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird's best highlights: Volume VII
Will it require a Lebron-like effort from Giannis to get the Milwaukee Bucks to compete with the Boston Celtics?
List
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: 2022 NBA playoffs game 2 Eastern Conference semifinals (5/3)
List
Boston's Al Horford says Bucks 'had an impact on the game for sure' with their physical play in Game 1