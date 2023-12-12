WATCH: Jayden Reed scores on jet sweep in Monday Night Football game

Michigan State sports fans could probably use some good news right now given how the basketball team has started their season, and may I suggest for those in need of something positive, to take a look at what Jayden Reed has been accomplishing for the Green Bay Packers?

Reed, who was a second round pick by the Packers, has emerged as one of their top weapons this year, and the former MSU football star showed the world what he can do on Monday Night Football, scoring on a jet sweep:

