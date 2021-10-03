WATCH: Jayden Reed scores 46-yard TD after making defender miss

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Jayden Reed can not be stopped right now.

Reed continued a monster first quarter against the Hilltoppers on Saturday night with a 46-yard touchdown reception to put Michigan State up 21-3 over Western Kentucky. Reed also had a punt return for a touchdown earlier in the quarter.

Checkout the highlight play below:

MSU vs. Western Kentucky Prediction: Can Spartans' avoid upset bid from Hilltoppers?

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
