WATCH: Jayden Reed scores 46-yard TD after making defender miss
Jayden Reed can not be stopped right now.
Reed continued a monster first quarter against the Hilltoppers on Saturday night with a 46-yard touchdown reception to put Michigan State up 21-3 over Western Kentucky. Reed also had a punt return for a touchdown earlier in the quarter.
Checkout the highlight play below:
Favorite @MSU_Football player since _______?@JaydenReed5 is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Ey19hhfbGv
— Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) October 3, 2021
