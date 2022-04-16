WATCH: Jayden Reed pulls off insane one-handed catch in MSU football’s spring game
Jayden Reed decided not to test the NFL draft this year and instead return to MSU football for another season, and that is great news for Michigan State fans.
On Saturday, we got another look at the greatness of Jayden Reed when he pulled off an absolutely insane one-handed catch of a pass from Noah Kim in MSU’s spring game.
You can watch it below:
He remains ridiculous. 🤯@JaydenReed5 // @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/03MY9sb8FQ
— Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) April 16, 2022
