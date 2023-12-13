WATCH: Jayden Daniels reflects on his LSU career with Paul Finebaum

LSU’s third Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, made an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show recently to recap his college football career. Daniels put together one of the best single-season performances in college football history this season as he threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions as well as rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He became the first Heisman winner from LSU since Joe Burrow in 2019. The season did not go the way he imagined it would though as the Tigers finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. LSU has a chance to have back-to-back 10-win seasons if they can defeat Wisconsin in their bowl game.

“I gave college football everything I had,” Daniels said. “Especially LSU, you know I poured my heart into this university. You know I’m excited as the future moves on for my next journey and adventure but I just loved being here and I loved building relationships in college football you know those are times you don’t get back. This past season was fun. Obviously, we didn’t have the team success that we wanted to but you know we still have a chance to go out there and end the season off with a bang and win ten games. I was just happy that we’re in a position to set LSU up for the future.”

"I gave college football everything I had…I love being here, and the relationships…the time you don't get back." New Heisman winner @JayD__5 reflecting on a career that brought him to the pinnacle of the sport, and what's next. pic.twitter.com/fdgxlc4N5q — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 12, 2023

LSU will take on Wisconsin on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. CT.

