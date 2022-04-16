WATCH: Jaxson Smith-Njigba reflects on epic Rose Bowl with Big Ten Network

We are now over three months removed from one of the most exciting Rose Bowls in the history of the venerable game, but the memory of it still lives on for Ohio State and all of the players and coaches.

One of those players that had the game of his life — check that — the game of anyone’s life, is wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. All he did was break a bowl game record by tallying 347 yards receiving to help the Buckeyes come from behind and take the game at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains 48-45.

Smith-Njigba took some time to reflect on that game with the Big Ten Network’s Mike Hall this past week and in case you missed it, you can catch what he said by hitting play on the brief exchange shared by the network’s official Twitter account.

"Yeah, I got a family too." 😂@jaxon_smith1 shared with #B1GToday his memorable Rose Bowl performance this past January for @OhioStateFB. pic.twitter.com/lSddMuRNVd — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 15, 2022

Great comeback by what might be the best receiver in the country, and a guy that’s probably going to end up making a lot of money at the next level.

