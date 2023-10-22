Watch: Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores first NFL touchdown

Welcome to the show, Jason Smith-Njigba!

It’s been a noticeably slow start to JSN’s career with the Seattle Seahawks. Drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, JSN was expected to be the legitimate No. 3 receiver for a loaded Seahawks corps. Through the first six weeks, this hadn’t been the case.

But his Seattle teammates and coaches did not seem to worry, and it’s finally paid off. During the first half of the Seahawks’ game against the Cardinals, JSN found the end zone for the first touchdown of his career.

7-11 is open for business! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/EFKFajz1n7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

The 28-yard strike has given the Seahawks an early 7-0 lead. Be sure to follow @TheSeahawksWire on Twitter for more live updates and highlights during the game.

