WATCH: Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes 48 yard catch in preseason

With Ohio State football’s recent history of producing wide receivers to the NFL, there is a lot of promise for Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith-Njigba set a Big Ten record for receiving yards in the 2021 season with 1,606 yards. This is even more impressive when considering that he outproduced Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, both of which went on have great rookie seasons in the League.

Not only is his production a good sign for his development as an NFL receiver, but his skill set translates well to the next level He projects as a high-level separator in the NFL because of his ability to change speeds and directions, as well as his route running technique being top notch.

Smith-Njigba gave Seahawks fans a glimpse of what he’ll bring to their offense tonight with a 48 yard catch down to the one-yard line to set up a touchdown in a preseason game against the Cowboys Saturday night.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be a problem in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/XYo3m94yNL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2023

This will hopefully be the first of many plays that the former Buckeye star will make in the NFL and we’ll be here for all of it.

