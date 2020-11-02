Watch Javon Kinlaw's hilarious flop attempt in 49ers' loss to Seahawks

Watch Kinlaw's hilarious flop attempt in 49ers-Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

You can't say he didn't try at least.

49ers rookie Javon Kinlaw did his best Vlade Divac impersonation during Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks by attempting to draw a flag on Seattle's Damien Lewis after a play.

Lol Javon Kinlaw needs an Academy Award for this acting performance 🤣



Javon you to big to move like this after a lil push 🤣🤣🤣



😭😭😭😭😭 #NinerGang pic.twitter.com/ZeRAYvezj6 — Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) November 2, 2020

Kinlaw appeared to be exchanging some words with Lewis, and got off the ground pretty quick for a player listed at 324 pounds.

The first-round draft pick wasn't much of a factor on the stat sheet, ending up with just a single combined tackle at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

Clearly Kinlaw might have an acting career to fall back during the offseasons when he's not battling in the trenches for the 49ers.

