Watch Javon Kinlaw's dad fall to floor after 49ers drafted his son

Javon Kinlaw wasn't the only member of his family that had a dream come true Thursday night.

When the 49ers selected the South Carolina defensive tackle with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Kinlaw's dad had an incredible reaction.

Yes, that's right. The elder Kinlaw just watched his favorite team draft his son.

That's the stuff of fairytales.

Before the draft, Kinlaw said during a Bleacher Report Q&A that he hoped the 49ers would take him. He and his father got their wish Thursday night.

The younger Kinlaw joins a stacked 49ers defense that was arguably the best in the NFL last season.

If Kinlaw lives up to the potential and meshes with guys like Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford and Dre Greenlaw, he could help his dad's favorite team win a Super Bowl.

We can't wait to see Mr. Kinlaw's reaction if his son raises the Lombardi Trophy in a 49ers uniform.

