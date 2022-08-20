Watch: Javon Kinlaw dominates Vikings RG for sack
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota VikingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Javon KinlawAmerican football defensive tackleLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Javon got that (mook) dawg in him 😤
📺 #SFvsMIN on KPIX pic.twitter.com/GsQWkY54Uh
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 20, 2022
The 49ers need a good year from defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and they got a great rep from him Saturday night vs. the Vikings. He was lined up one-on-one vs. the Vikings right guard and made one slip inside to get through him and to quarterback Kellen Mond for a third-down sack. Kinlaw is going to get a ton of one-on-one matchups on the interior this year, so seeing him win a rep like that one is significant for San Francisco.