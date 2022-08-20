Watch: Javon Kinlaw dominates Vikings RG for sack

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The 49ers need a good year from defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and they got a great rep from him Saturday night vs. the Vikings. He was lined up one-on-one vs. the Vikings right guard and made one slip inside to get through him and to quarterback Kellen Mond for a third-down sack. Kinlaw is going to get a ton of one-on-one matchups on the interior this year, so seeing him win a rep like that one is significant for San Francisco.

