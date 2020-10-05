WATCH: Javon Kinlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair combine for interception

Kyle Madson

The 49ers defense started to bend a little on their second series. Philadelphia got to San Francisco’s 39, but a strong pass rush led to a tipped pass by Javon Kinlaw and a diving interception by Azeez Al-Shaair.


That was Al-Shaair’s first career interception after joining the club as an undrafted free agent last year. He’s starting in place of Dre Greenlaw.