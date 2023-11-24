WATCH: Javon Hargrave cooks up Seahawks OL for sack

The 49ers defensive line finally got home for a sack to end the Seahawks fifth possession. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave blew up the pocket on the interior as defensive ends Chase Young and Nick Bosa collapsed the outsides. Geno Smith hung out in the pocket for awhile, but Hargrave got there for the sack right as Smith started stepping through to escape. Seattle punted for their third time in five series.

