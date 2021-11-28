WATCH: Jauan Jennings scores 2nd TD of season, ties game vs. Vikings

The 49ers badly needed a score before the end of the first half, and got one from an unlikely source. After Jimmy Garoppolo drilled a throw in to Brandon Aiyuk for 24 yards on a third-and-13, he found second-year receiver Jauan Jennings on a rollout for a touchdown. For Jennings it was his second TD catch of the season, and it capped a 15-play, 85-yard drive for the 49ers to tie the game at 14 before the end of the first half.