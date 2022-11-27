WATCH: Jauan Jennings remarkable TD catch off tipped ball

First TD of the season for Jauan Jennings 😤 📺 : #NOvsSF on FOX

Jauan Jennings was the catalyst for the 49ers’ first touchdown drive Sunday against the Saints. He had three catches for 30 yards on the series and converted a couple of key third downs. His third reception on the series was his best though. QB Jimmy Garoppolo floated one to Jennings in the corner of the end zone where S Tyrann Mathieu tipped the throw. Despite the tip, the ball floated back to Jennings who made the grab as he went to the turf. The catch gave the 49ers a 10-0 lead at the half.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire