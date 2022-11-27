WATCH: Jauan Jennings remarkable TD catch off tipped ball

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

Jauan Jennings was the catalyst for the 49ers’ first touchdown drive Sunday against the Saints. He had three catches for 30 yards on the series and converted a couple of key third downs. His third reception on the series was his best though. QB Jimmy Garoppolo floated one to Jennings in the corner of the end zone where S Tyrann Mathieu tipped the throw. Despite the tip, the ball floated back to Jennings who made the grab as he went to the turf. The catch gave the 49ers a 10-0 lead at the half.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

