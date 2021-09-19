WATCH: Jauan Jennings’ 1st NFL reception goes for TD

Jauan Jennings made his way onto the 49ers’ roster in part because of his blocking, but he made a big impact with his first-career reception late in the first half of San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup with the Eagles.

In the waning seconds of the second quarter, Jennings split out left and when the Eagles’ defense collapsed on tight end George Kittle, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found Jennings wide open for a touchdown on the former seventh-round pick’s first ever catch.