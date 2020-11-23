Watch: Jason Witten catches go-ahead TD pass for Raiders

Barry Werner
Jason Witten appeared to be ready to fit for goat horns. Not G.O.A.T. horns after being flagged for illegal procedure on first-and-goal for the Las Vegas Raiders late in Sunday’s AFC West rivalry with the Chiefs.

The veteran tight end made amends moments later as he caught a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to give Vegas a 31-28 lead with 1:43 left.

The Raiders were seeking a sweep of the Super Bowl champs.

It was Witten’s first catch of the night and 11th of the season.

