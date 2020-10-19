Watch: Jason Verrett hauls in 1st INT since 2016 season

OMG @Jfeeva_2 😱
The 49ers got a huge stop on a fourth-and-goal late in the third quarter Sunday night. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp dropped a sure touchdown on third-and-goal. On the next play, Rams quarterback Jared Goff floated a throw to the corner where Jason Verrett leapt up to haul it in for the pick.
It’s his first interception of the season, and his first since Sept. 11, 2016.