Watch: Jason McCourty says Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen deserves more praise

1
Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Tariq Woolen hype train is going full speed in Seattle. However, there don’t seem to be any stops outside of the Pacific Northwest as of yet.

One of Woolen’s early cheerleaders in the media is former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, who’s now working for NFL Network. He says Woolen is not getting the praise he deserves. Watch.

Related

Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs calls rookie CB Tariq Woolen a 'cheat code'

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories