Watch: Jason McCourty rips Jaguars while making Titans pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reigning AFC South champions and are largely favored to defend their title in 2023. But former Tennessee Titans defensive back Jason McCourty, who is now a host on Good Morning Football, still found a way to talk some trash about Jacksonville on Friday.

While announcing pick No. 81 in the third round, McCourty went on a rant about everything from barbecue to the Titans’ AFC South opponents:

“For the Titans, the division is ours,” McCourty said. “I don’t care what Houston did yesterday, they’re going to go and get their Letterman’s jackets again. The Indianapolis Colts are 2-6 against the Titans since Pat McAfee came up here and did his wrestling announcement.

“And the Jacksonville Jaguars, they haven’t had back-to-back winning seasons since I was a senior in high school.”

Technically, McCourty isn’t wrong. The last time the Jaguars strung together winning seasons was when they finished 9-7 in 2004 and 12-4 in 2005.

That doesn’t change the current state of affairs in the division, though. While the Jaguars have a franchise quarterback in place, the Titans are putting much of their hopes in second-round pick Will Levis.

McCourty, 35, played the first eight years of his NFL career with the Titans. He announced his retirement from football last summer.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire