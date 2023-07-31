Watch: Jason McCourty reports what he saw, heard while at Titans camp

The Tennessee Titans welcomed several former players to training camp this past week, with former defensive back and current “Good Morning Football” host Jason McCourty being among them.

McCourty made the rounds on Saturday, with the former sixth-round pick watching practice and taking the time to speak with players such as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Derrick Henry.

McCourty also spoke to general manager Ran Carthon and characterized the Titans’ approach as a renovation rather than a rebuild, which is now quite obvious after the addition of Hopkins.

Check out all that and more from McCourty’s visit in the video below.

All you need to know about the status of @Titans training camp @JasonMcCourty heard from DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, and Derrick Henry (and his biceps)#TitanUp pic.twitter.com/VpdRMAcerV — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 31, 2023

After an off day on Sunday, the Titans will return to the practice field on Monday for their fourth open session of training camp. It’s also the first practice in which pads can come on, although it hasn’t been confirmed if Tennessee will follow suit.

Regardless, we’ll have full coverage once it’s over.

