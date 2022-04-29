WATCH: Jason Kelce's live reaction to Eagles A.J. Brown trade was hilarious

WATCH: Kelce's live reaction to Brown trade was hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you ever needed any more confirmation that Jason Kelce is a true Philadelphian, his reaction to the Eagles' blockbuster Draft night trade for A.J. Brown will solidify it for you.

Kelce was live streaming with Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe on his draft night special on Thursday when the news of the Eagles' second trade of the evening popped up. Neither Lefkoe nor Kelce knew what the trade was, only that it happened.

So they learned together, live, that Brown was coming to Philly.

Please enjoy this glorious moment:

â€œTHIS IS BIGâ€ @JasonKelce and @AdamLefkoe were LOVING the A.J. Brown Eagles trade ðŸ˜­



Tap in to B/R Gridiron Draft Night now for live reactions to every pick before everyone else https://t.co/fAH0lWnaoT



(@RocketMortgage) pic.twitter.com/ySQBuV7oCL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2022

SO. GOOD.

"This is big, Lefkoe. This is big. How about that one.

"[...]

"Dude, Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic. That's what's going on. He's swindling. He's moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he's moving to get an unbelievable receiver. I'm like - I'm like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus."

I love the way Kelce's instant thoughts are basically just "Howie Roseman you genius!!!" Just perfect stuff.

Kelce has to be so happy he decided to return for another go-round. Roseman is re-tooling this team on the fly and making it significantly better heading into 2022.

Wow.