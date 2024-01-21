WATCH: Jason Kelce ingratiates himself with Bills Mafia by tailgating with fans

Advertisement
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Jason Kelce is a man of the people and a rising media sensation, so it’s no shock that the Eagles All-Pro center is in Buffalo for the Bills-Chiefs AFC divisional matchup on CBS.

Kelce was spotted with his mother Donna and Pop Star Taylor Swift prior to kickoff, but earlier in the afternoon, the people’s champion was spotted tailgating and having cocktails with Bills Mafia.

