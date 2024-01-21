WATCH: Jason Kelce ingratiates himself with Bills Mafia by tailgating with fans

Jason Kelce is a man of the people and a rising media sensation, so it’s no shock that the Eagles All-Pro center is in Buffalo for the Bills-Chiefs AFC divisional matchup on CBS.

Kelce was spotted with his mother Donna and Pop Star Taylor Swift prior to kickoff, but earlier in the afternoon, the people’s champion was spotted tailgating and having cocktails with Bills Mafia.

Jason Kelce: Man of the People pic.twitter.com/QANv97Rb9P — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2024

Jason Kelce just likes a party . This one at tailgate with #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/Jae4YBR3nu — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 21, 2024

Chiefs officially losing, Jason Kelce parrying with Bills fans!! pic.twitter.com/pm0R8Jrajk — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) January 21, 2024

Jason Kelce doing shots out of a bowling ball today with the #BillsMafia Jason is in Buffalo to see his brother Travis today. Still hasn’t announced his retirement yet https://t.co/QqnSDH1Ta9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 21, 2024

Two of the biggest stars of this NFL season: https://t.co/1yCOnrELEy — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 21, 2024

📷| @TaylorSwift13 with Jason Kelce at the game pic.twitter.com/d3SROQ6ypz — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 21, 2024

Jason Kelce might miss gamedays when he retires, but he'll fit in well in Lot D (or any lot, for that matter) when he comes by Eagles games… https://t.co/jZduiQW0xz — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 21, 2024

