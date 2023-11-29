WATCH: Jason Dickinson scores one-timer vs. Kraken
Jason Dickinson gives the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead on the Kraken
WATCH: Jason Dickinson scores one-timer vs. Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Jason Dickinson gives the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead on the Kraken
WATCH: Jason Dickinson scores one-timer vs. Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Hunter Dickinson is the first player to put up at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Kentucky in the last 25 seasons.
In a 2024 NBA Draft class that is wide open, Sheppard's playing style can be slotted into a team's secondary unit right away.
Tiki Barber, who retired in 2006, is also a first-time semifinalist.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.
Since 2001, the Hall of Fame has picked inductees' caps.
Brown has been Georgia's defensive backs coach for the past two seasons.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Promoters are eager to gobble up the money that Saudi Arabia is pouring into boxing, but they had better be wary of the long-term consequences it could have on the sport in the U.S.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got a bit clearer after the Bears' Week 12 win.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Charles McDonald is joined by the Ringer's Steven Ruiz to react to the firing of Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich, their takeaways from Week 12 of the NFL and Steven's infamous quarterback rankings. The duo start off with the Frank Reich firing as they discuss the future of the Panthers organization and how they can support Bryce Young, who looks completely overwhelmed on the field right now. Next, Charles and Steven dive into their takeaways from Week 12. Discourse has emerged around Josh Allen and Justin Herbert due to their disappointing seasons thus far, but Charles steps in to defend both quarterbacks, who are actually having great seasons. Charles and Steven discuss how we might be overrating how important interceptions are to measuring quarterback play. Later, Steven defends the latest edition of his quarterback rankings, as the duo debate over Justin Herbert at #2, C.J. Stroud at #15, Brock Purdy towards the bottom, Sam Howell at #24 and Derek Carr in the middle of the pack.
Right at the moment they needed it most, the Giants got an infusion of Italian attitude from their new QB. How long can it last?
The Panthers sacked Frank Reich on Monday, the fourth head coach David Tepper has fired in the last 18 months.
The alliance is built around what’s termed a “7+1” format.