Watch: Jason Brownlee makes incredible catch at practice Tuesday

Tuesday was the last practice for the Jets before their first preseason game on Thursday, which is crazy to say. The Jets were nice enough to give us a highlight catch to wet our appetite heading into the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio against the Cleveland Browns.

Check out this incredible one-handed catch by undrafted rookie wide receiver Jason Brownlee, making his own Odell Beckham impersonation. Brownlee continues to make a strong impression and continues to show he has a legit chance to make the 53-man roster.

