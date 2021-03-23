Watch: Jarrett Stidham works out with Hunter Henry, new Patriots

WATCH: Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne join Stidham's workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patriots West has begun in earnest.

ESPN's Mark Sanchez reported last week that backup New England quarterback Jarrett Stidham would lead a series of workouts with Patriots pass-catchers in Orange County, California.

Stidham confirmed that report Monday by posting a video and photos from the sessions on Instagram:

The first two pass-catchers you see in the video are new Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and new tight end Hunter Henry, who both signed hefty contracts with New England in free agency.

Patriots tight ends Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse and wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson also were present for Monday's workout.

Here are more photos courtesy of Bourne, who certainly seemed to enjoy putting in work alongside his new teammates:

The group apparently capped the day with some bonding, too, as Stidham hosted everyone for "Pizza Night" after a hard day's work.

Stidham barely saw the field last season behind starter Cam Newton, who is back on a one-year deal for 2021. The Patriots also could add another quarterback via free agency, trade or the 2021 NFL Draft, which may relegate the 24-year-old to third string.

But QB jobs won't be decided for several months, and it's good to see Stidham taking the lead to gain chemistry with his new teammates and try earning himself some playing time.

Where is Newton, you ask? The veteran QB is working out in the Atlanta area, and Bourne said Monday he plans to head to the East Coast soon to link up with Newton.