WATCH: Jarrett Stidham connects with Damoun Patterson for beautiful TD pass

The New England Patriots spent a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Jarrett Stidham. And so far, through two weeks of preseason action, he has made some nice throws.

On Saturday night, Stidham was able to add to his highlight reel with a perfect 23-yard strike to Damoun Patterson. On the play, Stidham lofted the ball beautifully to the front corner of the endzone on a third-and-12 opportunity. Patterson was able to make the catch and get his feet down to score the first aerial TD of the Patriots' day.

Here's a look at the full play via the Patriots' official Twitter account.

The pass by Stidham put the Patriots ahead 22-17 with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter. It was their first lead of the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Stidham has flashed some so far this preseason and it looks like the Patriots have unearthed another solid, young quarterback via the draft. We'll soon see what the team plans to do with him, though it seems likely they'll keep him on board as the third-string quarterback even despite Brian Hoyer's mostly quiet night in Nashville.

