WATCH: Jarquez Hunter sets record for longest run in Auburn football history
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The freshman continues to impress.
Jarquez Hunter exploded for a 94-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of Auburn’s game against Alabama State.
Once Hunter broke free, it was over. He was not touched by anyone on Alabama State’s defense.
Here’s the play.
Untouched 💨💨#WarEagle | @Jarquezhunter pic.twitter.com/1CvQa2G1Vz
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 11, 2021
Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.