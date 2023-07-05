WATCH: Jaren Jackson Jr. talks Michigan State basketball brotherhood

Many people know of the brotherhood and family atmosphere Tom Izzo has built in East Lansing with the Michigan State basketball program. Almost every player that comes through the Spartan program echoes how great of a family atmosphere there is within the program.

Former MSU star, and current Memphis Grizzlies star, Jaren Jackson Jr. joined in on that line of thinking, and shared recently on a podcast about that brotherhood including a story about Draymond Green.

Jaren Jackson Jr. on Michigan State’s basketball family pic.twitter.com/aWHYkXwoTR — MichSt Country (@CountryMichSt) July 4, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

MSU basketball reportedly remains in contact with 5-star PF Koa Peat

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire