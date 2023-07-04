Watch: Jared Goff throws no-look pass, but not the kind Matthew Stafford does
Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford will forever be linked as NFL quarterbacks after the Rams traded the former for the latter in 2021. Stafford has since become a Super Bowl champion and Goff’s career has been revitalized in Detroit, so it’s been a win-win for both teams.
In a recent offseason workout with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff took a page out of Stafford’s book with a perfect no-look pass. Stafford didn’t come up with the no-look pass, but he’s thrown them throughout his career.
Goff took the term a bit more literally, though. He didn’t just look away from his target. He closed his eyes and threw a dime to St. Brown.
Jared Goff with a BLIND DOT to Amon-Ra 🎯
(via @amonra_stbrown) pic.twitter.com/55HFbkqMGZ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2023
Stafford may not close his eyes on his no-look passes, but he does pull them off to near-perfection in games, not just practice. He even did it in the Super Bowl on a pivotal play late in the game.
If Goff does try this on Sundays, hopefully it doesn’t end in a pick like Jimmy G.
Just close your eyes and hope for the best, Jimmy pic.twitter.com/F7CM4fdJeV
— Out of Bounds (@SI_outofbounds) February 3, 2020