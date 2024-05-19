Watch: Jared Goff can name every Rams and Lions player he’s thrown a TD pass to

Sean McVay has one of the best football recalls we’ve ever seen. He can remember a specific play call in a meaningless game from seven years ago without even thinking for more than a second.

Jared Goff isn’t quite on that level, but his memory is pretty darn good, too. In a recent video shared by the Detroit Lions, the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback was asked to name every player he’s ever thrown a touchdown pass to.

He rattled off 28 names, including stars such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cooper Kupp, as well as role players like Jason Cabinda and Lance Kendricks. He has 185 career touchdown passes in his 117 starts, as well as eight touchdown passes in nine postseason games, so that’s quite a few scores he’s accounted for.

We asked @JaredGoff16 if he could name every player he's thrown a TD pass to so far pic.twitter.com/VbAC49sBmt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire