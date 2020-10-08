Watch: Jared Goff was mic’d up vs. Giants in Week 4

Jared Goff has unequivocally become the leader of the Rams, taking over as the face of the franchise as the star quarterback. He may not come across as a vocal leader like Philip Rivers or Tom Brady, but Goff has a good command of the Rams offense and is someone his teammates look to on and off the field.

He showed that when he was mic’d up on Sunday against the Giants, with the NFL capturing some great conversations at SoFi Stadium. He was on the sideline chatting with guys such as John Wolford, Kevin O’Connell and Robert Woods, but his best conversation came with referee John Hussey after taking a shot to the helmet by a Giants player.

Goff pleaded for a flag, but all he got was “I’ll talk to him” from Hussey. Needless to say, Goff wasn’t thrilled with that response, groaning on the sideline afterwards.

Check out the full video of Goff mic’d up below, starting at the 11:19 mark.