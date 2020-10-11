Watch: Jared Goff hits Robert Woods with beautiful deep pass for 56-yard TD

Last week, Jared Goff and Sean McVay were asked several times about the lack of deep shots on offense. The Rams had been lacking big plays offensively, attempting very few throws deep downfield.

They answered those questions on Sunday with a huge play from Goff to Robert Woods. On the first play of the second quarter, Goff hit Woods down the left sideline, connecting for a 56-yard touchdown.

Woods slipped behind the defense thanks to a great route combination, and Goff didn’t miss. The touchdown put the Rams up 13-7 and gave Goff a near-perfect 155.8 passer rating.



