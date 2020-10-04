Watch: Jared Goff hits Cooper Kupp for game-changing 55-yard TD

When the Rams needed a big play most, Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp delivered. On a critical third-and-3 from their own 45-yard line, Goff hit Kupp over the top of the linebackers for a game-changing 55-yard touchdown.

It was a perfectly run route and a great throw by Goff, leading Kupp upfield. Kupp did the rest to get all the way to the end zone, putting the Rams up 17-9.

Up to that point, the Rams offense did very little to move the ball against a subpar Giants defense, but this touchdown completely changed the momentum for L.A. and gave Sean McVay’s team a nice cushion.



