Watch: Jared Goff hilariously calls out Ryan Fitzpatrick for pregame comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lions quarterback Jared Goff went head-to-head with the Packers' Jordan Love on Thursday Night Football.

Then, Goff took on an ex-NFL quarterback postgame.

Before Thursday night’s Detroit-Green Bay game, Amazon Prime Video analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick called Goff a “poor man’s Matt Ryan,” adding that he didn't mean it as a slight toward the Lions' signal caller.

But after Detroit defeated Green Bay, Goff joined Amazon Prime Video’s postgame show and let Fitzpatrick know he caught wind of the pregame comment.

“I thought I played better throughout the rest of the game [after throwing an interception on the opening drive]. Hope it’s up to your standards,” Goff said to Fitzpatrick.

“You played very well,” Fitzpatrick replied.

“I didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything, but…I heard about [the comment],” Goff said.

Goff calling out Fitzpatrick drew great reactions from the rest of the broadcast crew.

Oooh: Jared Goff called Ryan Fitzpatrick out for an earlier comment saying Goff is a “poor man’s Matt Ryan”



Jared Goff hears the noise…



Richard Sherman and the other TNF announcers started laughing 😂pic.twitter.com/9c6lvrqcpz — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 29, 2023

“Matt Ryan’s a pretty good player,” Fitzpatrick then said.

“Matt Ryan’s a hell of a player,” Goff replied.

“I’m giving you a hard time,” Goff added. “I appreciate it, man.”

It didn't seem like Goff really felt all that slighted by the comment. Regardless, the former No. 1 overall pick has continued his career revival in Detroit.

Once considered an afterthought following a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Goff led the Lions to their first winning season since 2017 last year. Now, Goff and Co. look primed to capture the franchise’s first division title since 1993 after a 3-1 start to this season.