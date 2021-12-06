WATCH: Jared Goff’s girlfriend had the best reaction to Lions 1st win from her swimsuit photoshoot

Quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions finally cracked the win column in Week 13. Sunday’s last-second win over the Minnesota Vikings when Goff found rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone as time expired set off a joyous reaction all over the Lions fandom.

One of the best reactions came from Goff’s girlfriend, Christen Harper. Ms. Harper is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and she caught the game-winning play while on location for a photoshoot. Cameras captured her spontaneous reaction and elation at the game-winning throw from Goff and the Lions first victory in almost exactly a calendar year.

Jared Goff’s girlfriend reacting to his first win as a Lion #OnePride pic.twitter.com/uWsvsY89o0 — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) December 6, 2021

Harper’s genuine happiness and pride in her beau finally getting a win is pretty cool to see.