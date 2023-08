Watch it: Jared Anderson’s brutal fifth-round KO of Andriy Rudenko

Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson knocked out grossly overmatched Andriy Rudenko at 1:40 of the fifth round of a scheduled 10-rounder to remain unbeaten Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Check out the 23-year-old’s brutal knockout below.

Jared just DOMINATED. pic.twitter.com/5EzTeWZhvG — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie