Watch: JaQuae Jackson lays out for a highlight reel catch for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — JaQuae Jackson is a playmaker, the Rutgers football wide receiver fully extending for a diving catch on a drive that ended with a Samuel Brown touchdown dive.

Jackson’s big catch off a deep ball from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was the biggest play from scrimmage for Rutgers football. Rutgers went up 17-0 on that drive over FCS opponent Wagner.

A transfer portal addition to Rutgers this offseason, Jackson has certainly proven himself coming out of Division II California University (Pennsylvania).

A playmaker, Jackson had offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and West Virginia among others.

He showed on Saturday why he created so much demand at the Power Five level, making this tremendous diving catch:

Rutgers went into halftime up 24-3 on Wagner. Jackson had four catches for 71 yards in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire