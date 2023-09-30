Watch: JaQuae Jackson lays out for a highlight reel catch for Rutgers football
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — JaQuae Jackson is a playmaker, the Rutgers football wide receiver fully extending for a diving catch on a drive that ended with a Samuel Brown touchdown dive.
Jackson’s big catch off a deep ball from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was the biggest play from scrimmage for Rutgers football. Rutgers went up 17-0 on that drive over FCS opponent Wagner.
A transfer portal addition to Rutgers this offseason, Jackson has certainly proven himself coming out of Division II California University (Pennsylvania).
A playmaker, Jackson had offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and West Virginia among others.
He showed on Saturday why he created so much demand at the Power Five level, making this tremendous diving catch:
JaQuae replay 😯@quaerid_9 x @RFootball
📺: Big Ten Network pic.twitter.com/fvSzL8TP1d
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 30, 2023
Rutgers went into halftime up 24-3 on Wagner. Jackson had four catches for 71 yards in the first half.