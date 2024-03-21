Watch: Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga drills ridiculous trick shot in March Madness practice

Nebraska basketball sensation Keisei Tominaga, dubbed the "Japanese Steph Curry," wowed fans during a March Madness open practice with a ridiculous trick shot.

Tominaga and the Cornhuskers were a loose group working out in front of a couple hundred Nebraska fans inside FedExForum ahead of their first-round NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M Friday (5:50 p.m., TNT).

After about 20 minutes of layup lines and light drill work, Tominaga went to half court with teammate Rienk Mast. Tominaga and Mast each missed their first attempts, then Tominaga drilled his second and final shot. The feat prompted a roar from the Huskers fans who made the trip to Memphis.

Tominaga is averaging 14.9 points per game for Nebraska and is shooting 37.2% from the 3-point line.

