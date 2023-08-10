How to watch Japan vs Sweden: TV channel and start time for Women’s World Cup fixture

In-form Japan face their biggest test of their Women’s World Cup campaign yet as they take on Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far in Australia and New Zealand, thrashing Spain 4-0 in the group stages, and progressed to the quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Norway in the last-16.

The 2011 World Cup champions are the tournament’s top scorers so far, with striker Hinata Miyazawa leading the golden boot standings with five goals from four games, as Japan have emerged as one of the favourites for the title.

But Sweden offer a true test of those ambitions, after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the defending champions United States on penalties in the last-16. After a 0-0 draw against the USA, Sweden progressed in dramatic fashion after Lina Hurtig’s penalty was ruled to have crossed the line by an inch.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Sweden?

The match takes place on Friday 11 August in Auckland, New Zealand. Kick-off is at 8:30am UK time (BST).

What TV channel is it on?

The quarter-final will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 8:00am BST.

What is the team news?

Japan and Sweden have been among the most consistent sides at the World Cup so far and could name unchanged line-ups for the quarter-final. A possible change for Japan manager Futoshi Ikeda is restoring Riko Ueki to the attack, but the front three of top scorer Miyazawa, Mina Tanaka and Aoba Fujino is looking hard to disrupt. Sweden are also looking settled but will need to be more adventurous against Japan, after Zecira Musovic’s heroics saved their World Cup hopes against the USA.

How did both teams reach the quarter-finals?

Japan (Winners Group C)

5-0 vs Zambia

2-0 vs Costa Rica

4-0 vs Spain

3-1 vs Norway

Sweden (Winners Group G)