WATCH: JaMycal Hasty scores 1st NFL touchdown

Kyle Madson


The 49ers needed three tries to score from the 5-yard line, but undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty finally got in for his first career touchdown. It capped an eight-minute, 75-yard drive to answer Seattle’s first touchdown of the game. The score put the 49ers ahead 7-6 in the second quarter at CenturyLink Stadium.