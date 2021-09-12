WATCH: JaMycal Hasty caps 49ers 3rd scoring drive with TD run

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell was the key piece on the 49ers’ third scoring drive, but it was JaMycal Hasty who capped off the series.

The second-year undrafted running back from Baylor took his first carry of the game in for a touchdown from three yards out. He was hit before the goal line, but got the ball into the end zone with a good second effort push.

The 49ers as a team have rushed 11 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

