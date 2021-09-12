WATCH: JaMycal Hasty caps 49ers 3rd scoring drive with TD run

Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell was the key piece on the 49ers’ third scoring drive, but it was JaMycal Hasty who capped off the series.

The second-year undrafted running back from Baylor took his first carry of the game in for a touchdown from three yards out. He was hit before the goal line, but got the ball into the end zone with a good second effort push.

The 49ers as a team have rushed 11 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.