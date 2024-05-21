Watch Jamie Carragher make his Euro 2024 predictions – and pick your winner too

After 58 years of waiting, can England go on to lift a major men’s trophy at this summer’s European Championship?



Gareth Southgate’s team are heavy favourites to succeed in Germany, having reached the final of the last Euros where they lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley.



In the countdown to the 24-team tournament, Jamie Carragher has made his predictions on how matters will pan out, using Telegraph Sport’s interactive predictor – which you can play for yourself below.

Two years ago the former Liverpool and England international centre-back, who was part of the squad for the 2004 tournament, successfully predicted that Argentina would win the 2022 World Cup. Will his mystic powers come to the fore again this time around?



Getting into the latter stages, Carragher forecasts some “sensational” quarter-final match-ups, including Germany vs Spain and a decent draw for England against Hungary.



Two semi-finals of Germany vs Portugal and France vs England then “really get the juices flowing” for Carragher but can England, featuring “game-changer” Jude Bellingham, gain revenge on France for their World Cup exit two years ago? Or will Les Bleus go all the way and lift the trophy?

Don’t forget to let us know your thoughts on Carragher’s predictions and your own picks for Euro 2024 in the comments section below.

Carragher’s group predictions



Group A (Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland)

Carragher believes home advantage will play into Germany’s hands and get them off to a strong start, beginning with their opening match against Scotland. Driven on by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungary can take second place.

Group B (Albania, Croatia, Italy, Spain)

A tough group, which will go right down to the last game, according to Carragher, with potential danger for the reigning champions.

Group C (England, Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia)

Carragher predicts a straightforward start to the tournament for England

Group D (Austria, France, Netherlands, Poland)

World Cup finalists France get the nod from Carragher, with ‘big Virgil’ [van Dijk] helping the Netherlands also progress

Group E (Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Belgium and Romania, two teams that went unbeaten throughout the qualification process, catch the eye in Group E

Group F (Czech Republic, Georgia, Portugal, Turkey)

Blessed with some ‘great players’, Portugal will be too strong in Group F, with Turkey also impressing

Carragher’s four best third-placed teams

Switzerland, Serbia, Austria, Ukraine to progress, with Italy the victim of being in a strong Group B where other teams will take points off each other.

