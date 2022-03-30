WATCH: Jameson Williams recovery update following ACL surgery

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is already back to training on grass without any braces or assistance. Though the movement is light, it’s impressive to see him rehab and train just under three months after the injury.

Williams was expected to be the first wide receiver drafted in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, but he slid down to the latter half of the first round after tearing his ACL in the national championship game against Georgia.

Today, numerous former members of the Crimson Tide are participating in the program’s pro day, giving them the opportunity to showcase their size and skills in front of NFL coaches, scouts and front office members.

Williams is unable to join them due to where he is at in his recovery process.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out a video showing Williams’ progress.

Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams, two months removed from surgery on his torn ACL, is not participating in Alabama’s Pro Day today. But here here he is last week, continuing to progress, with the expectation being that he’ll be running by the draft, per @Alliance_Sports. pic.twitter.com/Z4cP9J1mbR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Williams as he continues to recover and prepare for the 2022 NFL draft.

