WATCH: Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs shine in first half of NFC Championship game for Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII earlier on Sunday afternoon as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. Now Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs await their opponent as the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers battle for NFC supremacy.

The Lions lead the Niners at halftime 24-7 in large part due to the play of a pair of former Alabama Crimson Tide stars, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Williams scored the game’s first points with his 42-yard touchdown run where he weaved through the Niners’ defense and showed off his blazing speed to put the Lions on top.

Then, not to be outdone, Gibbs would scamper in for a 15-yard touchdown run of his own to extend the Detroit lead.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more coverage of former Alabama stars in the NFL playoffs.

