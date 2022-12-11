WATCH: Jameson Williams first NFL catch is a 41-yard TD

Jameson Williams transferred to Alabama from Ohio State ahead of the 2021 season and only spent one year with the Crimson Tide, but his impact was great and the fans embraced him.

After a tremendous single season in Tuscaloosa, Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game against Georgia. The projected WR1 in the 2022 NFL draft slid to No. 12 and was selected by the Detroit Lions, which traded up to select the star wide receiver.

Williams spent most of the 2022 NFL season sidelined as he continued to heal from the knee injury.

Last week, Williams was activated and available to play for the Lions, but did not record any stats.

Today, in Detroit’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Williams recorded his first catch, which just so happened to be a 41-yard touchdown. The stadium absolutely erupted with excitement.

