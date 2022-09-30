Watch James Wiseman's poster dunk over Kristaps Porzingis in Warriors-Wizards

Watch Wiseman's nasty poster dunk, staredown over Porziņģis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In his first NBA game playing in front of fans, James Wiseman put on a show in the Warriors’ 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in their preseason opener in Japan.

The 7-footer, who hadn’t played in a game in more than 17 months, scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and used the butterflies he said he had to help him fly and throw down five dunks.

And those butterflies turned into a Hercules beetle when Wiseman put Kristaps Porziņģis on a poster with a nasty dunk followed by a mean staredown.

The 21-year-old was just short of a double-double after picking up a team-high nine boards. He also had one assist and one block.

Another dunk that had fans on their feet was a nice alley-oop from Steph Curry.

Steph to Wiseman for the sweet alley-oop!pic.twitter.com/WEFuFgS1zN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2022

Poetry in motion. pic.twitter.com/q4YEFZpN8y — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 30, 2022

In April 2020, Wiseman suffered a torn right meniscus injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season and the entire 2021-22 season. The former No. 2 overall draft pick played in 39 games as a rookie during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in front of virtual fans.

Now, with real fans back and the Warriors coming off a championship season, Wiseman finally will get to showcase his talents on the big stage.

