Watch James Wiseman's poster dunk over Kristaps Porzingis in Warriors-Wizards

5
Tristi Rodriguez
·1 min read

Watch Wiseman's nasty poster dunk, staredown over Porziņģis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In his first NBA game playing in front of fans, James Wiseman put on a show in the Warriors’ 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in their preseason opener in Japan.

The 7-footer, who hadn’t played in a game in more than 17 months, scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and used the butterflies he said he had to help him fly and throw down five dunks.

And those butterflies turned into a Hercules beetle when Wiseman put Kristaps Porziņģis on a poster with a nasty dunk followed by a mean staredown.

The 21-year-old was just short of a double-double after picking up a team-high nine boards. He also had one assist and one block.

Another dunk that had fans on their feet was a nice alley-oop from Steph Curry.

RELATED: Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

In April 2020, Wiseman suffered a torn right meniscus injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season and the entire 2021-22 season. The former No. 2 overall draft pick played in 39 games as a rookie during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in front of virtual fans.

Now, with real fans back and the Warriors coming off a championship season, Wiseman finally will get to showcase his talents on the big stage.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories